Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Mynaric from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mynaric by 33.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 131,295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.65% of the company’s stock.
About Mynaric (Get Rating)
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
