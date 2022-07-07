Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $110.35

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.35, but opened at $116.00. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $116.23, with a volume of 1,024 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.81.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

