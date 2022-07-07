Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $110.35

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.35, but opened at $116.00. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $116.23, with a volume of 1,024 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.81.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.