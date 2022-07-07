Nano Market Capitalization Tops $120.00 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00004409 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $120.00 million and $11.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005431 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.