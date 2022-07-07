Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,806,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

