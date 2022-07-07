Narwhal Capital Management Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,145 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP remained flat at $$173.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,458. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.21 and a 200 day moving average of $181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. CL King downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

