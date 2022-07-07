Narwhal Capital Management Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

