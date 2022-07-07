Narwhal Capital Management Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.50. 28,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,274. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.40 and its 200 day moving average is $258.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.