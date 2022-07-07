Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.95.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.79. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

