Narwhal Capital Management Sells 2,760 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.45. 48,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,589. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a market capitalization of $341.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.