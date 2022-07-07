Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned 13.78% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSST. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 8,098.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LSST stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

