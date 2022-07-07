Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Up to $20.52

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $21.81. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 6,418 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NMM shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $649.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $90,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

