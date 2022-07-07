Neblio Hits Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $146,341.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00025814 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00013840 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004969 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,282,821 coins and its circulating supply is 19,206,161 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

