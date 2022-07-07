Needham & Company LLC Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $31.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.65. Carvana has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Carvana by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

