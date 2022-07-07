NerveNetwork (NVT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $169,334.00

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $169,334.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NerveNetwork alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007037 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NerveNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NerveNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.