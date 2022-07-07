NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Now Covered by Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NTES. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NetEase stock opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.36.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. NetEase’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

