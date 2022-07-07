Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Evercore ISI

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $184.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.02. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.