NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.49

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $935.88 million, a PE ratio of 217.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 888.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

