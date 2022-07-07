New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.83

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.72. New World Development shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 1,671 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

New World Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

