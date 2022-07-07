New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 154,053 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,053 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,893. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

