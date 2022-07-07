Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Emerald Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.54. 105,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,138,830. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

