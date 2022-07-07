Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Up 8.5%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 3.95 and last traded at 3.95. 49,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,268,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIND. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 7.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.20.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Sze bought 2,175,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.35 per share, for a total transaction of 7,287,985.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,802,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,253,364 shares in the company, valued at 18,649,442.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,837,072 shares of company stock worth $19,425,502 over the last 90 days. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,494 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 3,955.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares during the last quarter.

About Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

