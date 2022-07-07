NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $263,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.