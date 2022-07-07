NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Down 2.6%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.89. Approximately 177,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 147,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$187.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.27.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

