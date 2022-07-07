Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 793499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$6.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Get Nexus Gold alerts:

About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More

