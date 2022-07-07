NFTb Market Cap Tops $2.21 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One NFTb coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $296,076.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTb has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTb alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00134309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00700807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00034310 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.