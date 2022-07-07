Nimiq Price Hits $0.0018 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $17.34 million and approximately $393,800.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,900.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.10 or 0.05828224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00027979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00245490 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00620683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00074692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00521092 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,097,639,456 coins and its circulating supply is 9,530,639,456 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

