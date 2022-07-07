Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 8248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSR shares. Cormark lowered their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities reissued a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.06.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market cap of C$550.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.36.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.1989452 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 1,587.89%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.