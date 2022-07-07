Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Down 10.1%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 68,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,233,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -74.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,213,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after purchasing an additional 513,002 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 336,917 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

