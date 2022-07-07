Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.94. 25,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,716,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.39%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

