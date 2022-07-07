Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.62. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 2,435,541 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.
Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.
