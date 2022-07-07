Norwood Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,381,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after buying an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,069,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,804 shares during the period. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,087,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $152.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $167.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.20.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

