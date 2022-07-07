NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 8.6%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 60,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,664,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $442,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

