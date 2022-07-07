Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NUE traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average is $127.41. Nucor has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.73.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 500,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,411,000 after buying an additional 177,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 416,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,970,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,297,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

