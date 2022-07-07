NULS Trading Up 17.9% This Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $20.05 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00122195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00766018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00033313 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.