Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.