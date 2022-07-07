Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 575.8% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 86,919 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.