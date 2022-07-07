Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE NXJ opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

