Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1255 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
JPT stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.
