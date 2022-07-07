Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE NAD opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,677 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 174,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

