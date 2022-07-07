Nvest Financial LLC Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,385 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $387.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,978. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
