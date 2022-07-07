Nvest Financial LLC Invests $221,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $373.65. 5,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

