Nvest Financial LLC Invests $326,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,197,438. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.