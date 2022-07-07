Nvest Financial LLC Invests $875,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

RSP stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,061. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

