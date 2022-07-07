Nvest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.41.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.06. 22,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.79. The company has a market cap of $310.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $332.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock valued at $328,740,043. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

