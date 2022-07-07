Nvest Financial LLC Takes $483,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,078 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 729,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80,734 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 89,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.88. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

