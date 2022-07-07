Nvest Financial LLC Takes $6.44 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 276,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,731,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.92. 50,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

