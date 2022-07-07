OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Shares Up 0.1%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 88,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 42,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in OCA Acquisition by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in OCA Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OCA Acquisition by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in OCA Acquisition by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in OCA Acquisition by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 795,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

