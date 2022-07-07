OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGC shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at C$710,930.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.79 and a 1 year high of C$3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.59.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$361.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.2851464 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

