Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Omni has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00012692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $34.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00245951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002244 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,356 coins and its circulating supply is 563,040 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.