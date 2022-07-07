OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.15. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 5,461 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.09.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.62 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 139,784 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,107,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 940,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 998,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 187,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

